Clothes and food price rises push inflation higher
- Published
Rises in the cost of clothing and food helped to push UK inflation higher-than-expected last month.
The UK's inflation rate, which tracks the prices of goods and services, jumped to 0.7% in October from 0.5% in September, official figures show.
Second-hand cars and computer games also saw price rises, but these were partially offset by falls in the cost of energy and holidays.
Analysts had expected the rate to remain flat at 0.5%.
"The rate of inflation increased slightly as clothing prices grew, returning to their normal seasonal pattern after the disruption this year," said Office for National Statistics deputy statistician Jonathan Athow.