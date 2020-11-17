Covid-19: Stricter lockdown for 2.3m Scots and rules relaxed to protect Christmas dinners
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Stricter lockdown for a third of Scotland
Tougher restrictions are to be imposed in 11 of Scotland's 32 council areas as concern grows over infection levels. The level four measures - the toughest on the nation's coronavirus prevention scale - mean 2.3 million people will be told to stay at home as much as possible and not visit friends and family. Pubs, gyms, restaurants and non-essential shops will have to close. The "short and sharp" lockdown will take place across west and central Scotland - including Glasgow - from Friday until 11 December. Also from Friday, people in all level three and four areas of Scotland will be banned in law from travelling outside their own council areas. Read more about level four rules in Scotland.
2. PPE go-between paid £21m of taxpayer cash
A Spanish businessman was paid £21m in taxpayer cash for his part in procuring gloves and gowns for the NHS during the first wave of the pandemic, according to papers filed as part of a court case in the US. Gabriel Gonzalez Andersson was hired to source manufacturers to fulfil lucrative contracts struck by a Florida jewellery designer who had set up a business supplying PPE to governments. The case has helped shine a light on the amount of money some companies have made supplying the NHS with equipment to protect staff from Covid infection.
3. £10,000 fines for large gatherings suspended
Police chiefs have temporarily suspended the use of £10,000 fixed penalty fines for those who breach coronavirus rules on large gatherings. Culprits will be taken to court instead, where their ability to pay will be taken into account. It follows concerns over the potential disparity between the amount paid by some up front compared with those who were able to argue their cases in court. But the National Police Chiefs Council says the changes are temporary and they hope to reinstate the fixed penalty fines once fairness issues have been resolved. Read more on what police can do to enforce lockdown rules.
4. Boris Johnson tests negative
Boris Johnson says he has tested negative for Covid after after coming into contact with an infected fellow MP on Thursday. The prime minister is one of seven Conservative MPs and two aides isolating for two weeks after attending a breakfast meeting together. Mr Johnson is continuing his duties as normal, chaired a virtual cabinet meeting earlier, and will take Prime Ministers Questions from home for the first time on Wednesday.
5. Travel rules relaxed for turkey workers before Christmas
Travel rules have been relaxed for people arriving in England to work on poultry farms to ensure there is enough turkey available for Christmas dinners. Seasonal workers from abroad still have to quarantine away from the general public for 14 days but can start work straight away. They will have to stay within their "cohort" of workers and must leave by 31 December. Industry groups had warned supplies would collapse without at least 1,000 EU workers.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
And you can keep up to date with case numbers in your area here.
