Covid-19: Stricter lockdown for 2.3m Scots and rules relaxed to protect Christmas dinners

Police chiefs have temporarily suspended the use of £10,000 fixed penalty fines for those who breach coronavirus rules on large gatherings. Culprits will be taken to court instead, where their ability to pay will be taken into account. It follows concerns over the potential disparity between the amount paid by some up front compared with those who were able to argue their cases in court. But the National Police Chiefs Council says the changes are temporary and they hope to reinstate the fixed penalty fines once fairness issues have been resolved. Read more on what police can do to enforce lockdown rules.