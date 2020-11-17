Police suspend £10k fines for large gatherings
- Published
Police chiefs have suspended the use of £10,000 fines for those who breach coronavirus rules on large gatherings.
It comes amid concerns over potential disparity between the amount being paid by some upfront, compared to those who challenge the fees in court.
When fines go to court they are means-tested, meaning the recipient's ability to pay is taken into account.
The National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) said it was working "urgently" with the government over the issue.
A spokesman for the NPCC said it had advised all forces to "temporarily" issue court summons to rulebreakers, rather than issuing a fixed penalty notice (FPN) of £10,000 - for offences relating to gatherings of more than 30 people under Covid regulations.
"We gave this advice because of a potential disparity between those who opt to pay the FPN and those who see their case reach the court where the FPN would be means tested against personal income," the spokesman said.
"We are working with government to urgently address this matter, and once rectified, we intend to advise that forces resume issuing £10,000 FPNs wherever appropriate."
West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson has asked ministers for "urgent clarity" over the NPCC's latest advice, and accused the government of failing to provide the police with "workable Covid legislation".
In a letter to the policing minister Kit Malthouse, Labour's Mr Jamieson said: "I feel thoroughly embarrassed that I have been personally supporting the government's actions, which, at best, are questionable."
Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire's Labour police and crime commissioner, Paddy Tipping, said he was "surprised at the guidance from the NPCC", having received a written commendation from Home Secretary Priti Patel for being the first force to issue a super-fine.
Explaining the decision at a meeting of the West Midlands strategic policing and crime board on Tuesday, the force's chief constable David Thompson called it "unfortunate" while adding alleged rule-breakers would get a court summons instead.
West Midlands Police has already issued 13 of the fines, reserved for the most serious social-distancing breaches.
Mr Thompson, who is also a vice-chairman of the NPCC and its lead on finance matters, said: "It is unhelpful this issue has arisen, but actually there is still legislation.
"The point I would make to the public is we will carry on enforcing this area of the law.
"The difference is it won't be a ticket, it will be through a summons."