Covid-19: Contracts row, lockdown exit strategy and beating loneliness

The lifting of restrictions across England must be handled better this time round to avoid a surge in infections, the British Medical Association says. It has published a blueprint for what that could look like, including replacing the "rule of six" with a two-households rule, and banning travel between areas in different tiers - assuming a return to the tier system is on the cards. The government has yet to say if, or how, England will exit on 2 December, but there's much speculation in Wednesday's papers about a potential "window of celebration" being granted for Christmas.