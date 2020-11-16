Covid-19: UK orders 5m doses of new vaccine and care home visits 'by Christmas'

The government has said it is working to provide screening tests which it says could allow visits in all care homes in England by Christmas. A pilot programme began in 20 homes in Hampshire, Devon and Cornwall on Monday and it is hoped that the tests, combined with measures such as face coverings, could end restrictions on visits. Many people have seen strict limits or complete bans on visiting relatives in care homes during the pandemic. "Our goal is to ensure that we have the testing available in every care home by Christmas," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.