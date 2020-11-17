Covid-19: Scotland tiers, Biden warning and home working

President-elect Joe Biden has warned Donald Trump's refusal to hand over power to him in the usual way could cost lives. The government agency that handles the transition hasn't recognised the incoming administration and sensitive information and briefings haven't been given to them. Crucially, the Biden team is excluded from planning around coronavirus, and in particular, a vaccination distribution strategy. Former first lady Michelle Obama is also urging Mr Trump to step aside. How bad is the coronavirus situation in the US right now? We look closely here.