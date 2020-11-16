Covid-19: PM self-isolating, 'mega labs' and small firms court case

After a tumultuous few days at Number 10 - in which two of his closest advisers left under a cloud - Boris Johnson had been hoping to hit the reset button. He'll now have to do that while staying at home after coming into contact with an MP who tested positive for coronavirus. Downing Street says key meetings will go ahead, albeit remotely, including on spending plans and lifting the lockdown in England. The PM also has big decisions to make on Brexit. Mr Johnson, who was very ill with Covid-19 earlier this year, said he was feeling "fine", but "the rules are the rules".