Covid-19: Call to outlaw 'anti-vax' fake news and a cemetery struggles
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday.
1. Stop 'anti-vax' fake news, demands Labour
Suspicion of vaccines has been around almost as long as modern vaccines themselves. But now Labour is calling on the government to outlaw anti-vaccination "fake news" online. The party is demanding financial and criminal penalties for social media firms that do not remove anti-vaccine misinformation from their platforms.
2. Vaccine rumours debunked
Meanwhile, our Reality Check team looked into some of the most widely shared false claims about vaccines: about alleged plots to put microchips into people, the supposed re-engineering of our genetic code, and about safety.
3. The Yorkshire cemetery struggling to keep up with burials
Bradford's main Muslim cemetery has been struggling to keep up with burials as the second wave of the pandemic has gathered pace. It will take some medical detective work to determine the cause of this increase in deaths, says Dr John Wright of Bradford Royal Infirmary, but multi-generational homes could be a factor.
4. Christmas cards 'even more poignant' this year
With non-essential shops in England due to reopen from 2 December, will there be a rush to buy Christmas cards? Or will we keep in touch in other ways? Experts predict fewer cards will be sold this year - but the allure of handwriting will mean they retain their charm amid lockdowns
5. France's rural idyll threatened by Covid lockdown
Bruniquel is one of France's most beautiful villages and about an hour north of Toulouse. Now, gone are the tourists and the streets are quiet, as the village, like the rest of France, endures a second Covid lockdown.
