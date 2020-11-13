Princess Diana's note to BBC about Panorama interview recovered
A previously missing note from Princess Diana, thought to indicate she was happy with the way her interview by BBC Panorama was obtained, has been found.
The BBC said it had recovered the "original handwritten note" that the princess wrote following the Panorama interview of November 1995.
The broadcaster said it would hand over the note to a team of investigators.
The probe will look at claims made by Diana's brother about how BBC reporter Martin Bashir secured the interview.
Charles Spencer called for a BBC inquiry earlier this month over faked bank statements he says helped the Panorama reporter to convince Diana to speak out.
Bashir, 57, currently BBC News religion editor, is recovering from heart surgery and complications from Covid-19 and has been unable to comment on Earl Spencer's allegations.
The BBC has apologised for the faked statements, but it says the note from the princess says she did not see them.
The text of Diana's note has not been revealed but it has long been said to indicate that she was happy with the way that the interview was obtained, BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said.
Nearly 23 million people tuned in to watch the Panorama interview, recorded almost 25 years ago, on 20 November 1995.
The interview made headlines when the princess said "there were three of us in this marriage", referring to Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. At the time Princess Diana was separated from Prince Charles but not yet divorced.