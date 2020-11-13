Covid-19: Coronavirus infections 'slowing down' and a couple reunite
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. UK coronavirus infections 'slowing down'
The UK's R number - which rates the disease's ability to spread - has fallen to between 1 and 1.2, the closest it's been to 1 since early September. It comes as the Office for National Statistics says the number of people infected with coronavirus in the UK is slowing down. Data up to 6 November, the day after England's second lockdown began, shows infections falling in the North West but rising in the South and Midlands.
2. More restrictions for west of Scotland 'possible'
Areas in the west of Scotland have been warned they may be placed under the highest level of Covid restrictions next week. Councils in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire health board areas have been told it is possible that restrictions may need to be increased from level three to level four. This would result in the closure of gyms, hospitality and non-essential shops. Deputy First Minister John Swinney said case numbers were "so stubbornly high" in some level three areas that it raised a question of whether the restrictions were doing enough to suppress the virus.
3. Mass testing in Liverpool
Liverpool's mayor says about 90,000 people were tested for coronavirus in the first week of the country's first city-wide testing programme, out of a population of about 500,000. A total of 430 people tested positive, with about 200 showing prior symptoms, Mayor Joe Anderson said. About 2,000 members of the military forces were drafted in to help at 38 test centres, including at leisure centres, church halls and Anfield Stadium. Elsewhere, Liverpool player Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.
4. Foster regrets 'torturous' decision-making
Northern Ireland's first minister says she regrets how the executive has handled the decision over extending Covid-19 restrictions this week. The current restrictions in Northern Ireland were due to expire at midnight today, but on Thursday - after several days of disagreement - the executive announced they will be extended for one more week. There will be a partial reopening of some sectors next Friday. Arlene Foster said it had been a "torturous example of how not to take decisions". There has been a mixed reaction from businesses to the decision. Find out what the rules are where you live.
5. A couple's reunion
It was an emotional reunion for one couple who have been married for 71 years but were forced to have five weeks apart because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Meredith, who has dementia, has been living at Bourn View Care Home in Birmingham for five weeks. His wife Betty was unable to visit him due to the coronavirus pandemic - so she decided to move in without telling her husband. After self-isolating for two weeks, she was allowed to be reunited with him, and the pair were treated to a romantic dinner by care home staff.
