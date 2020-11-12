Covid: UK daily cases reach new mass testing record
A record 33,470 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK government's latest daily figure.
It is the highest daily number since mass testing began in the UK, and brings the total number of cases to more than 1.29 million.
The number of virus tests conducted across the UK has steadily increased in recent weeks.
On Wednesday the UK became the first country in Europe to pass 50,000 Covid deaths.
Thursday's daily number of cases showed a 45.8% increase on Wednesday's figure of 22,950.
Experts have previously warned against describing the daily figure as a record because there was no widespread testing programme during the first wave of the epidemic.
Reading too much into one day's data is dangerous.
But there is no getting away from the fact the jump in positive cases is worrying.
We've not seen this kind of jump before - it is both 10,000 above Wednesday's figure and the current rolling average.
It's unclear why this is. The government says there was no backlog of tests that were processed which could explain it.
The mass testing in Liverpool is not thought to be feeding into the figure yet.
The number of tests processed has gone up, but that has happened previously without returning such a high number of positive cases.
An increase in socialising last week ahead of lockdown could be a factor.
Whatever the cause, the hope is it's a one-off blip. Cases had been pretty stable for a fortnight before this.
And there was growing hope next week would see figures falling as the impact of lockdown takes effect.
The next few days will be crucial.
One of the ways the government has ramped up the number of tests carried out is through a mass testing trial in Liverpool, where all residents and workers in the city have been offered a test.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all of the city's 500,000 residents to take part in a bid to drive the spread of the disease down.
Earlier this week some 23,000 people had been tested as part of the trial - which saw Anfield football stadium become one of 18 test centres - with 154 people testing positive.