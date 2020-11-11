Covid-19: The UK's grim milestone and lockdown anger from clothes stores

England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam says he would be at the front of the queue for a Covid-19 vaccine if he could be. Priority will be given to those at higher risk from coronavirus, because of their age or medical condition. But he said he had told his own 78-year-old mother to "be ready" to get the jab when it became available. The vaccination programme is to start with care home residents and will eventually cover 99% of people at risk of dying from Covid. But officials say no decision has been made on how to offer the vaccine to people under 50.