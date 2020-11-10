Covid-19: Vaccine could be rolled out from December and student testing
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Vaccine could be rolled out from December
A vaccine could be rolled out by the NHS from 1 December if it gets approval, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs. Mr Hancock updated the Commons on the government's vaccination plans after early results released on Monday showed a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech could prevent more than 90% of people from getting Covid-19. However, Mr Hancock cautioned that there were still no guarantees it would be approved and questions remained over the impact it would have on the transmission of the virus.
2. Mass testing to be expanded across England
Mr Hancock has also announced that mass testing is to be rolled out to more than 60 areas across England. The health secretary told MPs that he had written to directors of public health across the country about providing "10% of their population per week" with tests. Areas due to receive the lateral flow test kits tests include Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle, Sunderland, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Luton and several London boroughs. It comes after a mass testing trial began in Liverpool this month. Some 10,000 tests will be made available to each area to help them start testing priority groups, which will then be followed up with a weekly allocation.
3. Christmas tests for students
Meanwhile, mass testing of students in England could begin later this month in order to allow them to return home safely for Christmas, according to a letter from the universities minister to university vice chancellors. The letter, seen by the BBC, promises a fast turnaround for tests and "results within an hour", with the aim of stopping students spreading the virus as they return home. A week of testing is proposed between 30 November and 6 December. Here we explore why getting students home for Christmas is a political priority.
4. Exams cancelled in Wales
GCSE, AS and A-levels are to be cancelled in Wales next year, with grades based on classroom assessments, the country's education minister has confirmed. Kirsty Williams said it was impossible to guarantee a level playing field for exams due to the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic. Assessments will be done under teacher supervision and will begin in the second half of the spring term.
5. People turning to comfort foods
People have been turning to comfort foods during the pandemic, according to the company behind brands including Bisto, Ambrosia and Mr Kipling's cakes. Premier Foods said it had experienced "exceptional" demand through lockdown for its products, which had resulted in strong sales and profits for the past six months. Food critic and broadcaster Jay Rayner said the news was no surprise, adding: "Many of those doing the cooking were kids 20 or so years before, so they are turning to these familiar foods."
And don't forget...
Plus, in the latest instalment of our diary from the NHS front line, four nurses describe the strain they're under, dealing with the UK's second wave.
