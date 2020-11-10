Covid-19: Vaccine could be rolled out from December and student testing

Mr Hancock has also announced that mass testing is to be rolled out to more than 60 areas across England. The health secretary told MPs that he had written to directors of public health across the country about providing "10% of their population per week" with tests. Areas due to receive the lateral flow test kits tests include Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle, Sunderland, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Luton and several London boroughs. It comes after a mass testing trial began in Liverpool this month. Some 10,000 tests will be made available to each area to help them start testing priority groups, which will then be followed up with a weekly allocation.