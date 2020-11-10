Catholic church abuse: Cardinal 'protected church reputation over victims' - report
The most senior leader in the Catholic church in England and Wales has, at times, shown he cares more about the impact of abuse on the church's reputation than victims, a report says.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) strongly criticised the leadership of Cardinal Vincent Nichols and the Vatican.
It said for decades bishops had swept abuse under the carpet.
The cardinal is yet to respond to the allegations in the report.
The inquiry said that Cardinal Nichols had shown "no acknowledgement of any personal responsibility to lead or influence change".
"Nor did he demonstrate compassion towards victims in the recent cases which we examined," it said.
The IICSA said the Catholic church's "explicit moral purpose has been betrayed by those who sexually abused children, and by those who turned a blind eye and failed to take action against perpetrators".
It also said the cardinal, who apologised for the church's actions when he gave evidence, "did not always exercise the leadership expected of a senior member of the church, at times preferring to protect the reputation of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales and in Rome".
