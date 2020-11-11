Covid-19: Universities plan, North 'hardest hit' and entrepreneurial dads

Universities are being told to stagger the return home of England's 1.2 million students in the week after the national lockdown ends. The aim is to avoid a sudden exodus that could spread infection. Universities will be expected to move almost all teaching online by 9 December. Before travelling, as many students as possible will be offered Covid tests and anyone who's positive will be required to self-isolate on campus for 10 days. They'll still be able to get home for Christmas once that period is up. The Scottish government is expected to outline similar plans later.