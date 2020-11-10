Covid-19: Vaccine plans as unemployment rises again

The British Medical Association says plans are being drawn up for clinics to run 12 hours a day, seven days a week to roll out a vaccine as soon as it's available. The BMA was responding to the news that a vaccine could prevent 90% of people getting Covid-19. The prime minister and his senior scientific advisers are urging caution, imploring the public to continue adhering to social distancing and other rules. If and when it is rolled out, prioritising those most in need will be crucial - we look at that issue and others in our Q&A.