Covid-19: Wales lockdown, medical supply shortages and I'm A Celeb
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Wales 'firebreak' ends
The 17-day lockdown is replaced with new nationwide regulations - set out in detail here. Businesses forced to close - the likes of pubs, gyms and non-essential shops - can reopen, and two families can once again form a bubble. Travel is also permitted anywhere in the country. Ministers say it'll be another fortnight before the full impact of the firebreak is known and they're warning people not to get carried away with their new-found freedom. Read more on the economic and emotional toll the firebreak has taken.
2. Global toll
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has passed 50 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is keeping count. It puts the official death toll at more than 1.25 million, but the true figure is likely to be much higher because of insufficient testing in many countries. See where the hotspots are right now. The US is certainly one of them, and President-elect Joe Biden is pressing ahead with his plans to tackle the virus, even before he enters the White House.
3. Medical supply struggles
Some disabled people in the UK have found it difficult to obtain essentials such as medication and breathing equipment during the pandemic, research for the BBC suggests. Some 60% of the 1,000 people interviewed reported problems. Charity WellChild said people felt more "forgotten than they ever have been", but the minister for disabled people defended the government's record. The YouGov survey was commissioned to mark the 25th anniversary of the Disability Discrimination Act - see more on how the law came about.
4. Northern Ireland lockdown latest
Northern Ireland imposed a four-week nationwide lockdown on 17 October. That was due to end on Friday, but it appears that alcohol-only pubs could be kept closed for a further fortnight. The executive is expected to agree a partial reopening of the hospitality sector at meeting later today. Scotland's five-tier system of regional restrictions came into force almost a week ago and is due to be reviewed on Tuesday. England, meanwhile, is beginning the first full week of its second nationwide lockdown.
5. Celebs pack their bags... for north Wales
The line-up for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been revealed, but the contestants won't be jetting off to the Australian jungle. The pandemic means the series has been relocated to the ruined Gwrych Castle in Conwy. The stars include Sir Mo Farah, actor Shane Richie and the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire. They won't endure the usual bush-tucker trials but ITV has promised plenty of suffering nonetheless. It'll all kick off next Sunday.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, see how the UK marked Remembrance Sunday, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- LACKING MOTIVATION?: 6 hours of dance hits to help you stay energised all day long
- THE NAKED SCIENTISTS: Why are people catching coronavirus on purpose?