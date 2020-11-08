Remembrance Sunday: Royal Family to pay tribute in scaled-back service
- Published
People across the UK will mark Remembrance Sunday at home this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced many commemorations to be scaled back.
Members of the Royal Family, the government and the armed forces will attend the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London.
But social distancing measures will be in force and for the first time it will be closed off to the public.
At 11:00 GMT a two-minute silence will be held across the UK.
About 10,000 people usually gather at the Cenotaph each year for the service, which will be broadcast on BBC One from 10:15 GMT.
The commemorations honour the armed forces community, British and Commonwealth veterans, the allies who fought alongside the UK and the civilian servicemen and women involved in the two world wars and later conflicts.
About 150 personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the event this year.
Downing Street said Remembrance Sunday events in England could go ahead despite the national lockdown in England, so long as they were outdoors, with social distancing.
In Wales, which is also under a national lockdown, outdoor events are also permitted up to a maximum of 30 people, although parades are not allowed.
The national service of remembrance in Cardiff will go ahead, with a small number of invited guests present, and will be broadcast on social media.
Traditional annual remembrance events at local war memorials across Scotland have also been cancelled, with outdoor standing events not permitted in areas under Covid levels one, two and three. However, services held in places of worship can proceed as long as they comply with the restrictions on size.
For the first time the public will not be allowed to attend the national service of remembrance at Edinburgh Castle. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Frank Ross, the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, will be among those laying wreaths after the service, which will be streamed online.
Members of the public are being encouraged to join commemorations by sharing family histories and messages of remembrance online using the hashtag #WeWillRememberThem.
Meanwhile, the Royal British Legion and Legion Scotland are encouraging people to observe the two-minute silence on their doorsteps.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "While this year's service is a little different to normal, I want to encourage everyone to get involved from their own homes - watch on your TV, research your family history - but most importantly, keep safe."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We come together every November to commemorate the servicemen and women from Britain and the Commonwealth who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
"In this time of adversity, no virus can stop us from honouring their memory, particularly when we have just celebrated the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War."
In a video message, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "In these difficult times whenever we are in need of inspiration we can always look with pride, not only to our wartime generations or those who are currently serving our nation at home and abroad, but to all our servicemen and women who throughout this pandemic have stood side-by-side with our key workers in the battle against this virus."
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said taking part in commemorations during lockdown "should make all of us think about the the extraordinary sacrifices, key workers, particularly health and care workers, have also made throughout the coronavirus pandemic to keep us safe".
It comes after Prince Charles paid tribute to the nation's armed forces for standing "side-by-side" with frontline NHS staff and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at the annual Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall, which was pre-recorded and filmed without an audience, the Prince of Wales said the country had endured "anxiety and grief not previously experienced in peacetime".
"In this challenging year, we have perhaps come to realise that the freedoms for which they fought are more precious than we knew, and that the debt we owe them is even greater than we imagined," he said.
On Wednesday at Westminster Abbey, the Queen commemorated the 100th anniversary of the interment of the Unknown Warrior, who represents World War One soldiers whose place of death is not known or whose remains are unidentified.
She was seen wearing a face mask in public for the first time during the visit.
The 94-year-old monarch had requested the private pilgrimage after she was advised not to attend the warrior's centenary service next week. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are expected to join this service on 11 November, Armistice Day.