Covid: Remembrance Sunday scaled back and swan's lockdown love

About 10,000 people usually attend the annual National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London. This year it will look very different because of the pandemic. Members of the Royal Family, the government and the armed forces will still attend and social distancing will be in force. However, for the first time it will be closed to the public. Meanwhile, it was revealed on Saturday that the Queen made a private pilgrimage to the grave of The Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey on Wednesday to mark the centenary of his burial. She was pictured wearing a face mask in public for the first time.