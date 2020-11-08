Covid: Remembrance Sunday scaled back and swan's lockdown love
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday.
1. Scaled-back Remembrance Sunday events
About 10,000 people usually attend the annual National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London. This year it will look very different because of the pandemic. Members of the Royal Family, the government and the armed forces will still attend and social distancing will be in force. However, for the first time it will be closed to the public. Meanwhile, it was revealed on Saturday that the Queen made a private pilgrimage to the grave of The Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey on Wednesday to mark the centenary of his burial. She was pictured wearing a face mask in public for the first time.
2. Non-urgent care suspended in Greater Manchester
Hospital chiefs in Greater Manchester say they are treating "more Covid patients than at the peak of the first wave". They say non-urgent hospital surgery and appointments will not go ahead as planned, after coronavirus admissions there increased by 64 patients in a week. However, urgent and emergency care, such as cancer treatment, will continue.
3. Mass testing in Liverpool
Liverpool's director of public health says the number of coronavirus testing sites in the city has doubled after "really good interest" in its mass testing scheme. Matthew Ashton says a total of up to 12,000 people were tested at six centres on Friday, as England's first trial of city-wide testing began. A further eight sites were brought in on Saturday, he says. Our health and science correspondent James Gallagher has considered whether mass testing can save us from another lockdown.
4. Village's lockdown divide
Llanymynech is a village of two halves, straddling the border between England and Wales. It has meant that for two weeks, half of its residents were told to stay home, looking on as their English neighbours have enjoyed relative freedom. But now, England is in a second lockdown and Wales set to emerge from a two-week "firebreak". BBC News' Riyah Collins has spoken to people in the village about the situation.
5. Lockdown love
Since her first love died four years ago, female swan Mrs Newbie had rejected all potential mates. But during a chance visit to a swan sanctuary in Shepperton, the day before the UK went into national lockdown, she found love with a male swan called Wallace. The pair were taken back to Mrs Newbie's pond in Hampstead Heath, London, where love blossomed. Their tale is set to feature in a book.
And don't forget...
With England in lockdown, we take a look at which shops are allowed to open.
