Covid: Nursing shortage fears and how to survive a winter lockdown
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.
1. Union fears winter nursing shortage
Widespread nursing shortages across the NHS could lead to staff burnout and risk patient safety this winter amid pressures caused by the pandemic, the Royal College of Nursing has warned. There are around 40,000 nursing vacancies in England and that's putting too much strain on the remaining workforce, the union says.
2. Covid travel ban for visitors to UK from Denmark
The UK has brought in an immediate ban on all visitors from Denmark amid concern over a mutated strain of coronavirus that has spread to humans from the country's mink farms. UK nationals and residents are permitted to return to Britain from Denmark - but will have to self-isolate along with their household for 14 days. You can find out more about the science behind mink and coronavirus here.
3. France passes 60,000 cases in a single day
France has recorded 60,486 coronavirus cases in one day, its highest one-day total since the pandemic began. The country is one week into a second lockdown with a strict curfew between 22:00 and 06:00. We've been looking at how new lockdowns are changing life across Europe.
4. Home test kit refused after credit check
BBC Money Box has been hearing about the story of Laura McCormack, who was refused a home test kit after having the three main symptoms of coronavirus, because she had been living in the UK for less than a year after a move from Australia - and had failed to build up a sufficient credit history. There are potentially millions of people with little or no credit history who could have similar problems to Laura.
5. How do you get through a winter lockdown?
If you're concerned about the challenges of dealing with a lockdown during the cold weather and shorter daylight hours of November, then it may be an idea to read some survival tips from those who have already gone through a winter lockdown. Reporter Alice Evans spoke to people in Norway, Australia, China and Canada about their experiences.
The furlough scheme is being extended until 31 March 2021.
