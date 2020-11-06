Covid: UK infections may be 'stabilising' and a pandemic-defying love story

Official figures suggest the increase in new coronavirus infections appears to be slowing around the UK. Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that although new cases continue to rise, in England daily infections have stabilised at around 50,000 a day. That means around one person in every 90 has the virus in England, while it is one in 110 in Scotland and Wales. In Northern Ireland it is one in 75 - but experts warn it is too soon to say if rates are levelling off there. How many cases are in your area?