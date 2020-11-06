Covid: UK infections may be 'stabilising' and a pandemic-defying love story
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.
1. UK infections 'levelling off'
Official figures suggest the increase in new coronavirus infections appears to be slowing around the UK. Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that although new cases continue to rise, in England daily infections have stabilised at around 50,000 a day. That means around one person in every 90 has the virus in England, while it is one in 110 in Scotland and Wales. In Northern Ireland it is one in 75 - but experts warn it is too soon to say if rates are levelling off there. How many cases are in your area?
2. Queues as city-wide testing pilot begins
People have been queuing for Covid tests in Liverpool on the opening day of the UK's first city-wide testing programme. Everyone living or working in the city are being offered regular tests, whether or not they have symptoms. New test sites have been set up across the city, with about 2,000 military personnel helping to deliver them. What can mass testing realistically achieve? We have been taking a look.
3. Covid data defended by government
A graph used during Saturday's Downing Street briefing to justify the current lockdown in England has had to be revised, but the government - which has accepted a mistake was made - has defended its use. It says the "underlying analysis" of the threat to the NHS was correct. The chart in question suggested a worse-case figure of up to 1,500 deaths a day by 8 December. This has now been adjusted down to 1,010 a day, after an error was found.
4. Disagreement over end of Wales lockdown
Wales' health minister has said it would be a "massive breach of trust" if the 17-day national lockdown in Wales was not lifted as promised on Monday. Vaughan Gething said departing from the plan to end it on 9 November would have consequences in terms of people's trust in the Welsh government. However, there have been calls for restrictions to remain in place in areas such as Merthyr Tydfil, which has one of the worst case rates in the UK.
5. Ends of the earth love story
Rosanna Wilson and Andrew Monck first met in 2011, but got in contact again during the pandemic. Andrew lives in Australia but, after being granted an exemption to leave the country permanently, he is now going to move to the UK to live with Rosanna in Devon. They explain how, despite being more than 9,300 miles (15,000km) apart, they fell in love.
And don't forget...
With different coronavirus restrictions in place across the UK, you can check the rules for where you live here.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
