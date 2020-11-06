Remembrance Sunday: People urged to join two-minute silence on doorstep
- Published
The Royal British Legion is encouraging people to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend by observing a two-minute silence on their doorstep.
The charity said this was a way "you can still play your part from home", with coronavirus restrictions affecting annual remembrance events.
It comes after thousands of households took to their doorsteps to applaud the NHS during lockdown.
At 11:00 GMT on Sunday, a two-minute silence will be held across the UK.
It is part of the annual commemorations for those who lost their lives in conflicts, although events this year have had to be scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first time in its history, the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in central London will not be open to the public.
Members of the Royal Family, the government and the armed forces are still expected to attend the ceremony, which will have strict social distancing measures in force, but the annual march past the Cenotaph will not take place.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he wanted to "properly" mark 100 years since the monument was installed but said "it is with a heavy heart that I must ask people not to attend the ceremony at the Cenotaph this year in order to keep veterans and the public safe".
He added: "We will ensure our plans for the day are a fitting tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and that our veterans are at the at the heart of the service - with the nation able to watch safely from home."
Around 10,000 people usually gather at the Cenotaph each year for the service, which will be broadcast on BBC One from 10:15 GMT on Sunday.
Downing Street said Remembrance Sunday events in England could go ahead despite the national lockdown, so long as they were outdoors, with social distancing.
Government guidance advises that any events should be "short and focused on wreath laying" and event organisers should "discourage the public from attending".
In Wales, which is also under a national lockdown, outdoor events are also permitted up to a maximum of 30 people, although parades are not allowed.
Traditional annual remembrance events at local war memorials across Scotland have been cancelled, with outdoor standing events not permitted in areas under Covid levels one, two and three.
However, services held in places of worship can proceed - as long as they comply with the restrictions on size.
The Royal British Legion said that although many remembrance services and events couldn't take place this year, it was "asking the nation to still come together to honour all who have served in our armed forces" by joining the national two-minute silence from their doorstep at 11:00 GMT.
The charity behind the annual Poppy Appeal, which raises money for veterans, has asked people to donate online because collectors are not allowed out on the streets during the lockdown in England and Wales.
Bob Gamble, from the Royal British Legion, said the pandemic had created "difficulties of loneliness, homelessness, unemployment and stress" for the Armed Forces veteran community, which needed the support of the Royal British Legion charities "more this year than any other".