Covid: Denmark removed from UK's travel corridor list
- Published
Denmark has been taken off the UK's coronavirus travel corridor list, the transport secretary has said.
Passengers arriving in the UK from 04:00 GMT on Friday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.
Grant Shapps said it was an "urgent decision" taken overnight following recent "developments".
It comes after health authorities in Denmark found a mutated form of coronavirus that can pass to humans was present in the country's mink farms.
The announcement was made at around 01:30 GMT - two and a half hours before the changes were due to come into force.
Mr Shapps called it a "swift decision" in a statement published on the government's website.
"I understand that this will be concerning for both people currently in Denmark and the wider UK public, which is why we have moved quickly to protect our country and prevent the spread of the virus to the UK," he said.
He said the "precautionary measure" was introduced at the recommendation of the government's chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty.
Leaving home to travel for holidays is no longer allowed for people in England after new lockdown measures came into force on Thursday.