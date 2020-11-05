Covid-19: PM stresses England 'stay at home' message, and furlough until March

A newly-married couple have made sure they're reminded of Christmas in their home every day of the year. Tilly Christmas and Kieran White tied the knot in a pre-lockdown ceremony and brought their surnames together to become Mr and Mrs White-Christmas. The couple had planned to get married in July but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Their wedding ceremony was at the Roman Baths in Bath on Tuesday and was followed by a reception for 15 guests. "I wanted to keep the name going. It just so happens the man I am marrying has the perfect surname to go with it," Tilly said.