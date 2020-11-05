Coronavirus: PM stresses 'stay at home' message for England
- Published
The prime minister has stressed that people in England should stay at home, as a second national lockdown begins.
Pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops were forced to close on Thursday as part of the new restrictions.
Earlier, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the furlough scheme to support jobs would be extended across the UK until the end of March.
Boris Johnson said he knew people were weary but four weeks of measures would make a "real impact" on the virus.
Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, he said there was "light at the end of the tunnel" and the restrictions would "automatically expire" on 2 December.
Mr Johnson added that although the challenge was "significant across the UK" the devolved nations were working together on a "joint approach to the Christmas period" with the objective of having "as normal a Christmas as possible".