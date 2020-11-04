Covid-19: Lockdown countdown and care homes guidance

The NHS will not collapse during the coronavirus second wave, but lockdown is needed to stop major disruption to care, health leaders in England say. According to evidence presented by NHS England at a press briefing, hospitals could take a maximum of about 20,000 Covid-19 cases before they fill up. It says this could happen within weeks unless infection levels reduce. "However well-prepared hospitals, the NHS, GP surgeries are, it is going to be a difficult period," NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens says.