Covid-19: Lockdown countdown and care homes guidance
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.
1. Countdown to England's lockdown
Tomorrow a four-week lockdown, which includes the closure of pubs, gyms and non-essential shops, will begin in England after MPs voted in favour of the restrictions. In the final day before the lockdown there were queues outside stores as some packed in some last-minute shopping. Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that extremely vulnerable people in England are being strongly advised not to go to work outside their homes during this period. Here you can check what the rules are where you live.
2. Care homes guidance
Care homes must provide a Covid-secure environment - such as floor-to-ceiling screens or visiting pods - to allow families to visit loved-ones during England's lockdown, the government says. But Kate Lee, chief executive at Alzheimer's Society, says the proposed "prison-style screens" with people speaking through phones are "frankly ridiculous when you consider someone with advanced dementia can often be bed-bound and struggling to speak". Face-to-face visits were banned during the first national lockdown at the height of the pandemic in the spring.
3. Health leaders' warning
The NHS will not collapse during the coronavirus second wave, but lockdown is needed to stop major disruption to care, health leaders in England say. According to evidence presented by NHS England at a press briefing, hospitals could take a maximum of about 20,000 Covid-19 cases before they fill up. It says this could happen within weeks unless infection levels reduce. "However well-prepared hospitals, the NHS, GP surgeries are, it is going to be a difficult period," NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens says.
4. More firms announce job cuts
John Lewis Partnership and Lloyds Banking Group have become the latest companies to announce job cuts. John Lewis, which also runs Waitrose supermarkets, says it will axe up to 1,500 jobs at its head office as it makes further cost cuts. Lloyds is cutting a further 730 jobs as part of a major restructuring programme. Meanwhile, Marks & Spencer sank to the first loss in its 94 years as a publicly-listed company as the coronavirus crisis hit trading.
5. Shopping before lockdown 2.0
With hours to go until England's lockdown, some people have embarked on a busy day of shopping. In June, when stores reopened for the first time after the spring, we spoke to shoppers about the first thing they bought after lockdown. Today we returned to the same shopping centre - centre.mk in Milton Keynes - to see what people are stocking up on this time.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, we take a look at some of the things you are able to do in England's lockdown this time - like meeting a friend outside or having a support "bubble".
