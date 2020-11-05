Covid-19: England lockdown, care homes and Capt Tom's new challenge
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. England enters new four-week lockdown
People are being told to stay at home and households are banned from mixing indoors or in private gardens, unless in a support bubble. Non-essential shops, pubs and gyms have also been ordered to close - although some stores can remain open. Police have warned of stiff fines for those who commit the most "egregious" breaches. Schools, universities and childcare providers won't shut down - here are some other ways this lockdown is different from the first. And look up the rules in your area wherever you are in the UK.
2. Racial inequality probe
The UK's human rights watchdog is launching an inquiry into why lower-paid health and social care workers from ethnic minorities are at greater risk from coronavirus. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said the inquiry would examine "long-standing entrenched racial inequalities". People from black, Asian and other ethnic minority groups are twice as likely as white people to be infected, to become seriously ill and to die from Covid-19.
3. Minister defends care homes advice
Care homes in England were told shortly before the new lockdown began they must provide a Covid-secure environment - floor-to-ceiling screens or visiting "pods", for example - from now on. Minister Helen Whately said it would give people "more opportunities to see loved ones in a safe way", but Labour argued the measures weren't practical. The Alzheimer's Society says the guidance "completely misses the point" and relatives must have the opportunity for safe, face-to-face contact. The government also issued new guidance for schools and the clinically extremely vulnerable at the eleventh hour.
4. Football bailout talks
Many lower league football clubs in England and Wales are struggling as a result of the financial crisis caused by coronavirus. The government has made clear it will not provide a bailout, looking to the richer clubs to help instead. But so far the Premier League and English Football League have been unable to reach agreement. Today, the bosses of the two bodies will be called before MPs - along with the chairman of the Football Association - in an attempt to break the deadlock.
5. #WalkWithTom
Captain Sir Tom Moore has launched a new campaign to get people walking to help support those who feel lonely and frightened during lockdown. In the spring, the veteran raised more than £33m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. His latest challenge encourages people to log their walking on social media using the hashtag #WalkWithTom over the next week.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, with gyms closed now across much of the UK, BBC Newsbeat has some advice on how to exercise safely outdoors at this time of year.
