Covid-19: MPs vote, Icke banned and lockdown lessons
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Second lockdown vote
MPs are expected to approve a second nationwide lockdown in England later. Some Conservatives will vote against the move, but Labour's support ensures it's almost certain to pass. The new restrictions will come into force just after midnight - read what you can and can't do. Political correspondent Iain Watson says backbench unease shouldn't be underestimated, and it could grow into a more significant show of force in a month's time if it appears lockdown will simply be traded for widespread regional restrictions. Here's what we don't know ahead of lockdown 2.0.
2. Children and Covid
Adults who live with children are not at greater risk from coronavirus than those who don't, a study has found. Researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Oxford University looked at data on nine million adults, and found sharing a house with under-18s did not increase the risk of getting seriously ill or dying. In fact, the risk of dying was much lower - perhaps because people with children on average have healthier lifestyles. One of the research team said it showed "no net harm in kids coming back to the house from school".
3. High Street struggles
Independent shops have fared better during the pandemic than chain stores, according to research by the Local Data Company (LDC) and accountancy firm PwC. They said small firms had been "more agile" - bringing in new products and introducing deliveries. They also have fewer overheads and have been able to take advantage of government support schemes. Despite that positivity however, taken together the two sectors saw their biggest decline in the first half of a year since the LDC's records began a decade ago.
4. David Icke banned from Twitter
Twitter said the British conspiracy theorist had violated its rules "regarding Covid misinformation". Mr Icke had close to 400,000 followers. Twitter said the final straw was a tweet he posted about city-wide coronavirus testing in Liverpool. But over recent months he has made various false claims, including suggesting 5G mobile phone networks are linked to the spread of the virus, and that a Jewish group had also been involved. Facebook and YouTube took similar action against him six months ago.
5. Lessons from lockdown one
As people in England head into a month of home-dwelling - joining those in Wales and Northern Ireland - BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat has been talking to young readers and listeners about what they learned from the last lockdown - and what they'll do differently this time. Leonie, who's 22, wants to "be easier on herself" with less pressure to "be productive and get things done". But Amelia, 23, plans to spend less time in her pyjamas.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
