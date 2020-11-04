Covid-19: MPs vote, Icke banned and lockdown lessons

Adults who live with children are not at greater risk from coronavirus than those who don't, a study has found. Researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Oxford University looked at data on nine million adults, and found sharing a house with under-18s did not increase the risk of getting seriously ill or dying. In fact, the risk of dying was much lower - perhaps because people with children on average have healthier lifestyles. One of the research team said it showed "no net harm in kids coming back to the house from school".