Covid-19: Extended shopping hours and 1,000 cards for 100th birthday

Thousands of pounds worth of fines were issued over the Halloween weekend in some parts of the UK for breaches of coronavirus restrictions. In South Yorkshire, £94,000 in fines were issued for illegal gatherings, including nine fines of £10,000 at parties in Sheffield. Cambridgeshire Police says its officers gave out 42 fines of £100 each because of house parties. Meanwhile, South Wales Police says parents of children who broke lockdown rules by throwing eggs and attending a party over the weekend were fined. Here you can see what the rules are where you live.