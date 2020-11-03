Covid-19: Mass-testing trial, kids' sport ban and #TeamHalo

Everyone living and working in Liverpool will be offered regular coronavirus testing from the end of this week. The armed forces will help carry out the pilot scheme. Liverpool has one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in England, and doctors at the city's intensive care units have told the BBC they're struggling to cope. Despite widespread optimism, the BBC's James Gallagher says there are questions about mass testing. False positives could be a problem, as could individual behaviour - can authorities do better at persuading people who do test positive to isolate?