Coronavirus: PM warns UK faces 'medical and moral disaster' without action
- Published
The UK faces a "medical and moral disaster" unless tough action is taken now to stop the spread of coronavirus, the prime minister has warned.
Boris Johnson told MPs the latest Covid data meant there was "no alternative" but to introduce a lockdown in England - due to come into force on Thursday.
The prime minister outlined the planned measures ahead of a vote on Wednesday.
On Saturday, the PM announced pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship would be closed.
Labour said it will back the lockdown but criticised the delay.
In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said there was "no alternative" but to introduce national restrictions in light of the latest coronavirus data.
He said: "Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level."
He insisted it was "right to try every possible option" before imposing a nationwide lockdown, and rejected criticism that the UK had been slower to act that other countries in Europe.
The prime minister warned of the "medical and moral disaster" the nation faces if the NHS was allowed to be "overwhelmed".
He said: "Doctors and nurses could be forced to choose which patients to treat, who would live and who would die", posing what he called an "existential threat" to the health service.
"If we fail to get coronavirus under control, it is the sheer weight of demand from Covid patients that would deprive others of the care they need. Cancer treatment, heart surgery, other life-saving procedures, all this could be put at risk if we do not get the virus under control."