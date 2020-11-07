Covid: How to survive a winter lockdown, from those who've done it
As the dark nights draw in ever earlier and ever colder, the prospect of winter lockdowns across the UK are filling many of us with dread. But millions of people across the world have already experienced coronavirus lockdowns often in sub-zero temperatures - so what can we learn from them?
Lockdown in Tromsø began in March 2020, when the average temperature was -1.1C, with lows of -8.9C. It rained or snowed almost every day.
Ida Solhaug says coping with a winter lockdown is all about mindset.
The mindfulness researcher at the University of Tromsø says my line of questioning - about how to "get through" the cold months - is a big part of the problem. She says Brits often see winter as "something to endure" rather than "really embracing winter for what it's worth".
She says adopting a "positive winter mindset" could help us cope with the stresses of a lockdown at this time of year. For example, instead of moaning about not being able to meet up in big groups, be grateful that we can wrap up warm and go on a winter walk with one person from another household, Ida says.
Cycling to work in the snow or meeting friends outside (at -8C) with a flask of coffee were two ways Ida coped with "the long Covid winter" - but she says people in the UK can do far less extreme things to enjoy winter during lockdown.
Ida's top tips:
- Get a winter wardrobe (she says British rain coats aren't enough, so layer up!)
- Light candles to give yourself a comforting break from the darkness outside
- Try to take notice of nature and small things around you, like a tree or a ray of sunshine
Melbourne entered a three-month lockdown during Australian winter in July, when temperatures reached lows of 3.1C, and highs of 17.4C.
The luxury of a hot bath helped Rowan Bruce to face the mental pressures of a 112-day lockdown in Melbourne.
Rowan found that running a bath, pouring a glass of wine and watching a film or TV programme - all at the same time - became one of the highlights of his week. He particularly enjoyed watching travel shows presented by the celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain: "If I can't travel, I'll travel with him instead."
"It's something I'd never really done before, and now it's my favourite thing to do every Saturday," says Rowan, 36, who works at a local brewery. "It's got to the point where everyone knows that between 3:30pm and 4:30pm every Saturday, I'm probably in the tub." He says the ritual provided structure to his day and became the perfect way to spend a cold afternoon in lockdown.
Rowan's friend, Gillian Nix, agrees routine is important - such as dragging her young children out for a daily morning walk - but she says trying to think of fun activities to fill the time can lead to burnout.
Gillian says she and her husband, Chris, were full of energy and ideas at the beginning of lockdown. They would organise "country days" with their children Alice, six, and Otis, three, where they cooked food, dressed up, and watched films from a different country each week. "But now we're just really tired of being at home with the kids and thinking of things to do. It feels like pure fatigue," she says.
In her lowest moments in lockdown, Gillian, 38, said it was important to be kind to herself. "Allowing yourself to have a bad hour where you just put on kids' TV or YouTube or whatever, that's fine. This isn't your normal parenting style.
"Before lockdown we would go on day trips, to the beach, or to art galleries, and go out, [but] you can't judge yourself on now because it's not the normal thing. So take it hour by hour."
Gillian and Rowan's top tips:
- Make winter treats (like hot baths and pizza nights) part of your weekly routine
- Don't be too be hard on yourself
- Take the kids out for walks (whatever the weather)
Lockdown began in January in Wuhan, when the city saw lows of -3.6C and a top temperature of 14C.
Yilang Zeng experienced the first city-wide lockdown of the pandemic after travelling to visit her parents in Wuhan for Chinese New Year in January.
The Emirates airline cabin crew member, aged 27, relished the extended "holiday" with her parents, because she had been living in Dubai, since 2016.
While the two-month lockdown meant Yilang could really settle into family time, she also made a point of bringing her cabin crew etiquette home with her. "Always compliment the one who cooks," she says, because otherwise, "it might be the longest holiday together with your family".
Yilang says the cold and wet Wuhan weather made it tempting to leave the heating on all day - but she suggests putting on a jumper and throwing open a window, to get some fresh air inside.
Yilang's top tips:
- Apply hand cream straight after using hand sanitiser, to protect your skin from drying out in the cold
- Wear lots of clothes rather than putting the heating on - it also saves money
- Buy fruit and vegetables with a long shelf life to cut down on chilly trips to the supermarket
Toronto's average temperature in March, when people were first urged to stay at home due to Covid, was 4.0C, with lows of -7.7C. Snow lay on the ground most days.
"I think it's important not to pressure yourself with the notion of going outside, says Ashwini Selvakumaran.
When Canada's prime minister urged people to stay inside and the country went into lockdown, in March, the third-year student at the University of Toronto decided to move out of her flat in the city to stay with her parents in the nearby town of Milton. Ashwini's parents repeatedly encouraged her to go for runs in the bracing cold, but she shrank away from the cold air and snow.
"I love dancing and moving my body to music, and online there were so many videos and free Zumba tutorials and I just did those," the 20-year-old says. "Not only did it increase my ability to be active inside the house, but it also made me feel happy just being able to relate back to that passion that I love."
Ashwini's top tips:
- Don't feel pressured to go outdoors if you have indoor hobbies
- Don't spend too much time on social media
- Be kind to other people
