PM set to announce month-long England lockdown
- Published
England will go into a second national lockdown for a month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce.
Non-essential shops and hospitality will have to close, sources told the BBC.
But unlike the restriction in the spring, schools and colleges are to be allowed to stay open.
It comes as documents suggested the UK was on course for a much higher death toll than during the first wave.
The lockdown is also expected to include restrictions on travel and is due to come into force on Thursday, lasting until 2 December, BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said.
The prime minister is due to lead a news conference at 17:00 GMT after holding a cabinet meeting to discuss the coronavirus response earlier.
He is set to be joined by England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance for the briefing.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.