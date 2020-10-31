PM to hold news conference as lockdown considered
Boris Johnson will hold a news conference at 16:00 GMT as the government considers a new month-long lockdown across England.
The hope is that stricter measures could then be eased by Christmas.
It comes as documents seen by the BBC suggest the UK is on course for a much higher death toll than during the first wave unless further restrictions are introduced.
Deaths could reach more than 4,000 a day, one of the models suggests.
This figure is based on no policies being brought in to slow the spread of the disease, but most of the models peak at about 2,000 a day.
The PM will be joined by England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.