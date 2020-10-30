Covid-19: Ministers striving to avoid blanket rules - Raab
The government is "striving" to avoid "blanket" coronavirus measures, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said.
He told the BBC that ministers were "always ready" to introduce further restrictions, but said it was important to continue "targeting" the virus.
It comes amid calls to introduce a strict national lockdown in England.
Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire has become the latest region to join the top tier of Covid-19 restrictions, after an overall rise in infection rates.
West Yorkshire will also join the third tier from Monday, at which point nearly a fifth of England will be under the toughest restrictions.
Every area of England is now in one of three coronavirus alert categories - medium (tier one), high (tier two) or very high (tier three).
Under tier three rules, pubs and bars not serving substantial meals must shut, while household mixing is banned indoors and outdoors in private gardens, most outdoor venues and ticketed events. Further restrictions can be introduced for individual areas.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Raab said ministers were "confident" they had "the right measures and framework in place, which is not to have a blanket approach but to target measures [...] on the areas where the uptick is highest".
He said this was the most effective way to tackle the virus "and avoid the blanket approach, which I don't think would be the best interest in the country, and which we are striving to avoid".
He added that there had been "a decrease in the rate of growth" since the government had adopted that approach, but said "clearly there is still an uptick in the virus".
The foreign secretary did not deny that ministers were considering bringing in an even higher fourth tier of restrictions.
He added: "We're always ready for further measures that we can take. But I think the most important thing about further measures is that we continue on the track we're on of targeting the virus."
On BBC Breakfast, Mr Raab insisted the public would find it "desperately unfair" for measures to be brought in across the country "while rates vary".
Asked whether a national lockdown was now inevitable, he said targeted measures were "the right thing to do", and appealed for "full compliance and full co-operation" in high-risk coronavirus regions to avoid more stringent measures.
He said that schools and businesses had been kept open in tier three areas but the government had left in "reserve the option of taking further measures".
Earlier, Labour's leader Sir Keir Starmer told the programme he was "deeply concerned" by rising infection rates, and said "that's why we called for a circuit-break [lockdown] over half term".
"The prime minister didn't choose that course and my concern is that the tier system is not strong enough to stop the infection rate going up," Sir Keir added.
A so-called "circuit-breaker" is a short limited lockdown - of about two to three weeks.
In Nottinghamshire - unlike some other tier three areas - betting shops, saunas, tattoo parlours and nail salons must close.
Alcohol cannot be sold after 21:00 GMT in shops, but can be sold until 22:00 if bought "in hospitality venues where accompanying a substantial meal".
The Department of Health and Social Care has said leisure and sports facilities, such as gyms, will be allowed to stay open in West Yorkshire when it moves to tier three.
It also said more than a dozen more regions will move from the lowest to the middle tier of restrictions on Saturday.
These include East Riding of Yorkshire, Kingston-Upon-Hull, North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, Dudley, Staffordshire, Telford, the Wrekin, Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derbyshire Dales, Derby City, South Derbyshire, the whole of High Peak, Charnwood, Luton and Oxford.
On Thursday, it was announced that another 280 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK, while another 23,065 more lab-confirmed cases were reported.
