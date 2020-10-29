Duchess of Sussex: Privacy trial against Mail on Sunday postponed
The Duchess of Sussex has been granted a postponement of her privacy trial against the Mail on Sunday until autumn next year, at a High Court hearing.
The judge said the trial, due to be held in January 2021, was adjourned for "confidential" reasons after a request by Meghan's lawyers.
The duchess is suing the newspaper for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over the publication of a letter she wrote to her father.
The publisher denies the allegations.
London's High Court heard that a hearing was held in private on Thursday morning to deal with confidential matters regarding Meghan's application.
Mr Justice Warby said hearings in private are an exception but it was necessary to hear the case in private.
Granting the request by Meghan's lawyers, Mr Justice Warby said: "The right decision in all the circumstances is to grant the application to adjourn.
"That means that the trial date of January 11 2021 will be vacated and the trial will be re-fixed for a new date in the autumn."
The duchess has asked for the trial not to be held before 15 October next year.
Meghan's lawyers have also asked for a summary judgment - a legal step which would see the case resolved without the need for a trial.
She is suing Associated Newspapers - the publishers of the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail and MailOnline - over five articles, which were published in February 2019, which reproduced parts of a letter she sent to Thomas Markle.