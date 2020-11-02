Covid-19: Second lockdown, Duke of Cambridge and school catch-up scheme

Boris Johnson will tell MPs later that coronavirus deaths could be twice as high over the winter as they were in the spring unless he - and the whole country - acts now. He'll insist it was "right to try every possible option" at a regional level first, but nationwide action is now non-negotiable. Despite criticising the time it's taken to get to this point, Labour MPs are expected to vote in favour of the lockdown on Wednesday. Not all of Mr Johnson's own MPs will back it, though. Full details of the new restrictions are still to be published, but here's everything we know so far.