Covid-19: Christmas plans, job losses and cash 'under threat'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Call for Christmas 'solutions'
The leaders of the UK's four nations must agree uniform guidance to allow people to celebrate Christmas with family and friends. That's the message today from the Liberal Democrats and the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland. They want the four governments to agree on numbers allowed for gatherings, an expansion of travel and a system for the return of students for the holidays. Leaders say people must follow the rules now if we're to have a chance of celebrating Christmas in anything like the normal way.
2. Latest virus picture
The city of Nottingham was due to be the next area placed into tier three restrictions, but an announcement on the details has been delayed while authorities consider moving the whole county up with it due to a surge in cases. The UK as a whole recorded its highest coronavirus death toll since May on Tuesday. Our health correspondent Nick Triggle looks at how the NHS is coping. Hospital admissions are still nowhere near the level seen in the spring, but routine treatments are again being cancelled - something 19-year-old Mali Elwy is experiencing first hand.
3. Jobs pain 'unequally shared'
Research suggests around one in five young people who were on the furlough scheme have since lost their jobs. The Resolution Foundation said a similar proportion of people from ethnic minority backgrounds have also been made unemployed, compared with 9% for the general population. The think tank says the "true nature" of Britain's jobs crisis is now "starting to reveal itself". The Treasury says its wage support programmes have helped to protect millions of jobs. Furlough will be replaced with the less generous Job Support Scheme next month.
4. Cash system 'under threat'
Customers have been left unable to buy basics such as groceries and medicine because so many stores are now refusing to accept cash. Consumer group Which? is asking businesses who've introduced the ban as part of social distancing to show greater understanding and flexibility to customers who may have no other option. Charities say it's often the most vulnerable who are excluded.
5. A digital Yuletide
Hopes for a Christmas with family and friends hang in the balance, but some are already taking matters into their own hands and rearranging their plans. Father Christmas on the doorstep, carol concerts by video call - they've told us about ways they're coming up with to find the joy whatever happens. Mhairi Hamilton, from South Lanarkshire, said relatives' responses to her plan to host a "Zoom Christmas" were "nothing but positive".
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, there's a lot of talk about Christmas this morning, but if your focus is on more imminent festivities, check out our guidance for trick or treating this coming weekend.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- PANORAMA: Belly Mujinga: Searching for the Truth
- ENSLAVED WITH SAMUEL L JACKSON: What happened to the 12 million enslaved Africans who were stolen from their homes?