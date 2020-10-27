Covid-19: Rules to ease for many Scottish pubs, and bookworm boom

Pubs and restaurants in many areas of Scotland will be able to serve alcohol indoors again from next week, the Scottish first minister has announced. Nicola Sturgeon said the move would allow licensed premises in level two of the country's new five-tier system of coronavirus rules to serve alcohol with a meal until 20:00. She wants the whole of Scotland to work towards "level zero", the lowest tier of rules, which she has described as "the closest we can get to normality without better treatment or a vaccine for Covid". Meanwhile, tourism industry figures in Wales are calling for urgent clarity on travel rules after the nation's firebreak lockdown ends in November.