Covid-19: Nottingham in tier 3 and Tesco 'sorry' over period product ban
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.
1. Nottingham to move into tier 3
Nottingham and parts of the surrounding county will move into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from 00:01 on Thursday. Under the rules, pubs and bars not serving substantial meals have to close, while household mixing is banned indoors and outdoors in hospitality settings and private gardens. Nottinghamshire joins Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, South Yorkshire and Warrington in the highest tier.
2. Tesco 'sorry' for period products sale confusion
Tesco has apologised after telling a customer she could not buy period products during lockdown in Wales. The woman says she was left "raging and in tears" after finding the aisle where they were sold was blocked off at a store in Cardiff. The Welsh Government has banned the sale of non-essential items in supermarkets during its 17-day lockdown. Tesco initially said it had been told not to sell the items due to the restriction, but later admitted this was a "mistake". Health Minister Vaughan Gething told the Welsh Government briefing on Monday that supermarkets would now be able to use their "discretion".
3. Students may not be allowed home for Christmas
Students could be told not to return home during the festive period if the spread of the coronavirus has not been controlled, according to Scotland's deputy first minister. But Glasgow University student Nell Manson, from Lancaster, has said she does not believe many students will stay over Christmas even if asked to by the government. The National Union of Students said the uncertainty "does nothing for students' mental health and wellbeing" and a clear and coherent plan was required urgently.
4. PM defends free school meals stance
Boris Johnson has defended his refusal to extend free school meals for children in England over the half-term holiday, saying he was "very proud" of the government's support so far during the pandemic. The government has faced mounting pressure to reverse its stance following a high-profile campaign from footballer Marcus Rashford. Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Reading, the prime minister also said he had not spoken to the Manchester United striker since the summer. Mr Johnson said the government will "do everything in our power to make sure that no kid, no child goes hungry".
5. Toymakers optimistic for Christmas sales
Toymakers are expecting strong sales in the run-up to the festive season after seeing a surge in demand for items such as Barbies and board games during the pandemic. Hasbro, maker of Monopoly and Jenga, told investors it was predicting a "good holiday season". It followed rival Mattel's report last week of its biggest sales jump in a decade, which saw its Barbie dolls hit their highest quarterly sales since 2003.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. As the nights get longer and the weather gets colder, why not check out our summary of the different symptoms you can experience when you have a cold, the flu or coronavirus.
- COVID REINFECTION: The Naked Scientists ask - can you catch Covid twice?
- FANCY SOME ESCAPISM?: Watch brand new drama Roadkill, a political thriller staring Hugh Laurie
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.