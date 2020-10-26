Covid-19: Nottingham in tier 3 and Tesco 'sorry' over period product ban

Tesco has apologised after telling a customer she could not buy period products during lockdown in Wales. The woman says she was left "raging and in tears" after finding the aisle where they were sold was blocked off at a store in Cardiff. The Welsh Government has banned the sale of non-essential items in supermarkets during its 17-day lockdown. Tesco initially said it had been told not to sell the items due to the restriction, but later admitted this was a "mistake". Health Minister Vaughan Gething told the Welsh Government briefing on Monday that supermarkets would now be able to use their "discretion".