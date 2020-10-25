Covid-19: Possible changes to quarantine and a review of Wales' shopping rules

Dog welfare charities in Wales are concerned the high demand for new pets during the pandemic will lead to an increase in "dogfishing" - where dog lovers are misled into buying a dog with no clear provenance, which has often come from overseas or an illegal puppy farm. It comes amid a fivefold increase in people searching for puppies online. Between the start of lockdown in March and the end of September, the Dogs Trust charity rescued 140 puppies illegally imported from central and eastern European countries.