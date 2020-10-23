Covid-19: Boris Johnson hopes families can have Christmas together
- Published
It is Boris Johnson's "ambition" for people to celebrate Christmas with their families, his spokesman has said.
The prime minister is "hopeful" that "some aspects of our lives" could be "back to normal" by then, he added.
It comes as tougher coronavirus rules come into force for nearly six million Britons - including a return to lockdown in Wales.
Warrington is the latest place to announce it is moving to England's highest level of restrictions.
Greater Manchester's population of 2.8 million has already joined Liverpool City Region and Lancashire on England's highest alert level - tier three.
And from 18:00 BST, the whole of Wales - 3.1 million people - will have to stay at home as a strict 17-day "firebreaker" lockdown begins.
South Yorkshire will also move into tier three restrictions from 00:01 on Saturday, by which time more than seven million people will be living under England's tightest rules.
Questions over Christmas
Speaking at a briefing for journalists, the No 10 spokesman said: "The PM has been clear previously that he is hopeful that in many ways we could be able to get some aspects of our lives back to normal by Christmas.
"As I say, we've been clear about the ambition to ensure that people may celebrate Christmas as a family this year."
But earlier, a government scientific adviser said the idea that people could "carry on as we are" and then have a normal Christmas with friends and family was "wishful thinking in the extreme".
Prof John Edmunds, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, said: "The only way that we can have a relatively safe and normal Christmas is if we take radical action now to reduce incidence - at the very least in high incidence areas - and keep the incidence low across the country by implementing a package of measures to reduce social contacts."
Prof Edmunds was responding to comments made by government minister Stephen Barclay, who told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he hoped families would be allowed to spend Christmas together.
"I think few people expect it to be exactly as it would normally," said Mr Barclay - but "the ability of families to spend Christmas together" was "something we all hope to be in a position to do".
Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething also brought up the prospect of Christmas, saying the national lockdown in Wales was happening now so "we can have a much more normal Christmas season for businesses".
The UK recorded another 189 deaths and 21,242 new confirmed cases on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the R number for the UK has decreased slightly and is now estimated to be between 1.2 and 1.4. That means every 10 people with the virus pass it on to 12 or 14 others, on average.
Earlier Warrington became the latest place to announce it was being placed into tier three, following after talks between the government and local leaders. The measures will take effect next week.
Nottingham and parts of Nottinghamshire are also expected to be moved into tier three next week, with the finer details such as whether or not gyms can stay open still to be decided as talks continue.
The tier three alert level means people cannot mix with other households and pubs and bars will be closed - unless they are serving substantial meals. Some areas in the top tier have also gone further, closing businesses such as bingo halls, casinos, betting shops and soft play centres.
Households are banned from mixing outdoors in private gardens or anywhere inside and people are advised against travelling into or out of the area.
Rising infections mean Coventry, Stoke and Slough will move into tier two restrictions at 00:01 on Saturday.
The high alert level means households are banned from mixing indoors and people are encouraged to reduce their use of public transport.
Scotland is bringing in its own five-tier system of restrictions which will come into force from 2 November, with the top level close to a full lockdown.
In Wales, the "firebreak" means people will have to stay at home and pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close until 9 November.
Supermarkets have been told not to sell items such as clothes, as First Minister Mark Drakeford said it would be "made clear" they should only open the parts of their business that sell essential goods.
In other developments:
- Infections continue to rise across the UK, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, which estimates cases have risen by a quarter to more than 35,200 a day in England
- Employers are believed to have defrauded the taxpayer of up to £3.9bn by misusing the furlough scheme, which supported more than 9.6 million workers in the first wave of the pandemic
- Sewage will be tested for traces of coronavirus in England, Wales and Scotland, with the aim of providing early warning of local outbreaks
- Spain's Canary Islands, Denmark, the Maldives and the Greek island of Mykonos were added to the UK government's list of countries that are exempt from quarantine rules
- The US has given full approval for the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients in hospitals.
