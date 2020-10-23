Covid-19: Tougher rules for millions and a sewage-based coronavirus warning system

There's good news if you're in a position to fly off in search of winter sun. Spain's Canary Islands have been added to the government's safe travel list, along with the Maldives, the Greek island of Mykonos and Denmark. It means from 04:00 BST on Sunday visitors will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days on their return. There's bad news for anyone currently in Liechtenstein, though - it has been taken off the list.