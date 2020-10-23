Covid-19: Wales enters 'firebreak' lockdown, and councils offer free school meals

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is his "ambition" for families to be able to celebrate Christmas together. The PM's spokesman said Mr Johnson was "hopeful" that "some aspects of our lives" could be "back to normal" by then. However, a government scientific adviser said it was "wishful thinking in the extreme" to think people could "carry on as we are" and enjoy a normal Christmas with friends and family. Currently, people living in tier two and tier-three areas are banned from mixing with other households, unless they have formed a support bubble with them.