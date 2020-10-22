Covid-19: Boris Johnson's test-and-trace 'frustrations', and big changes to Job Support Scheme
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM's test-and-trace 'frustrations'
The prime minister has conceded that England's test-and-trace system needs to improve to provide faster results. Boris Johnson said he shared "people's frustrations" at the turnaround times for results through NHS Test and Trace. Figures showed just 15.1% of people who were tested received their result within 24 hours. Mr Johnson previously pledged that all tests would be processed within 24 hours - unless there were issues with postal tests - by the end of June.
2. Big changes to Sunak's support scheme
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled increased support for jobs and workers hit by Covid restrictions. Under the revised Job Support Scheme, employers will pay less and staff can work fewer hours before they qualify for extra financial help. The changes come after businesses in tier two areas, particularly in the hospitality sector, complained that they would be better off if they were under tier three restrictions - because being forced to close would lead to greater government support. It was announced this afternoon that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will be the latest areas to face tier two restrictions - they'll come into force at 00:01. If you're in any doubt about the rules for your area, use our postcode checker.
3. Scots told to prepare for 'digital Christmas'
The idea that Christmas could be normal this year for people in Scotland is a "fiction", says the national clinical director. Prof Jason Leitch says coronavirus restrictions could be eased if case numbers fall, but people should "get their digital Christmas ready". Tight restrictions on the hospitality trade - focused in particular on Scotland's central belt - have been extended for another week as case numbers continue to rise, and leaders from the hospitality sector say they're facing a "battle" to survive.
4. LGBT students attacked in university Zoom meeting
Students have been left feeling "threatened" and unsafe after a Zoom meeting for an LGBT association at Durham University was "hijacked" by more than 15 people shouting "homophobic slurs". The online meeting was disrupted with loud music, shouted abuse and "sexually explicit videos", say LGBT groups. The event was for new students, many of whom are facing Covid restrictions. It comes as university students in Wales have been told they may have to self-isolate if they want to go home for Christmas.
5. 'We sold all our possessions to go live in a van'
"We are essentially living in a bathroom, that's the size we are living in," says Meg Ward, 29, from Buxton in Derbyshire. A few months ago, she and her partner Josh sold their house and furniture and bought a van - something the couple had wanted to do for a few years - which they now live in as they travel around Europe with their four-year-old daughter. Living and travelling in converted vans has become increasingly popular in the UK in recent years, and the pandemic may have provided a boost. In other happy news for tourists, the Canary Islands have been added to the UK's safe travel list.
