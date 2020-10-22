Covid-19: Boris Johnson's test-and-trace 'frustrations', and big changes to Job Support Scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled increased support for jobs and workers hit by Covid restrictions. Under the revised Job Support Scheme, employers will pay less and staff can work fewer hours before they qualify for extra financial help. The changes come after businesses in tier two areas, particularly in the hospitality sector, complained that they would be better off if they were under tier three restrictions - because being forced to close would lead to greater government support. It was announced this afternoon that Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Slough will be the latest areas to face tier two restrictions - they'll come into force at 00:01. If you're in any doubt about the rules for your area, use our postcode checker.