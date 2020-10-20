Covid: Tier 3 restrictions set to be imposed on Greater Manchester
- Published
The highest tier of Covid restrictions is expected to be imposed on Greater Manchester after talks over financial support broke down.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said local leaders had asked for £65m but would now get less than £60m.
The "very high" alert level - or tier three - means pubs and bars not serving food must close, and there will be extra restrictions on household mixing.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference at 17:00 BST.
The government and local leaders - including mayors and MPs - have been embroiled in 10 days of talks over moving Greater Manchester's 2.8 million population from tier two to the highest restrictions.
The region has been under local restrictions since July.
Speaking earlier about the breakdown in negotiations, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said Greater Manchester's mayor, Andy Burnham, had been "unwilling to take the action that is required to get the spread of the virus under control".
He added: "I have therefore advised the prime minister that these discussions have concluded without an agreement."
Speaking to the BBC earlier, Mr Burnham said he would advise local leaders to set out their request to the government for extra financial support in a letter.
"I think it is fair to recognise that if you put a place under restrictions for as long as we've been under restrictions it grinds people down. It pushes businesses closer to the brink," he said.