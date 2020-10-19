Covid: Midday deadline for Greater Manchester coronavirus deal
Leaders in Greater Manchester have been given a deadline of midday on Tuesday to reach a deal with the government over the area's Covid restrictions.
If an agreement is not reached, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said he would advise the PM, who would decide on the next steps.
In this situation, the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg said the "implication" was the top tier of rules would be imposed.
Local leaders want better financial support before agreeing to such a move.
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons further discussions were planned with leaders in South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, north-east England and Teesside about restrictions in their areas.
It comes as the UK recorded a further 18,804 coronavirus cases and 80 deaths.
In a statement, Mr Jenrick said the government had offered "an extensive package of support for local people and businesses", which was proportionate to the approach taken in other areas which have moved to the top tier - the Liverpool City Region and Lancashire.
"There are now more Covid-19 patients in Greater Manchester hospitals than in the whole of the South West and South East combined. But, unfortunately, despite recognising the gravity of the situation, local leaders have been so far unwilling to take the action that is required to get this situation under control," he said.
"I have written to local leaders this evening to make clear that if we cannot reach agreement by midday tomorrow then I must advise the prime minister that, despite our best endeavours, we've been unable to reach agreement."
Asked whether top tier restrictions would be imposed on Greater Manchester if the deadline was not met, Mr Jenrick said that was "a matter for the prime minister".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he might "need to intervene" if local leaders did not accept a move to tier three.
In areas under tier three - the highest level of England's coronavirus restrictions - pubs and bars not serving substantial meals must close and there is guidance against travelling in and out of the area.
Households are also banned from mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens.
Discussions have been ongoing between ministers and local leaders for 10 days - but they have not been able to reach an agreement on the level of financial support the area should receive if it moves to the highest tier.
Following their latest meeting on Monday afternoon, Greater Manchester's Labour Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC: "The government could have a deal if it better protects low-paid people. It is choosing not to do that."
