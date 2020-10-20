Covid-19: Manchester deadline, airport testing and Capt Tom's 'rival'

After 10 days of fruitless talks, ministers have told regional leaders they must agree a deal on moving to the highest level of coronavirus restrictions by midday on Tuesday, or the government will take action. Mayor Andy Burnham and council leader Sir Richard Leese want more financial support for businesses and individuals, but say the idea of an additional hardship fund was "taken off the table" on Monday. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick insists it was never on. In our political editor's view, it's a pretty extraordinary and risky fight for both sides. It's also worth saying there's disagreement over how much strain the NHS is really under in the area - our story has more.