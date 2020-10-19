Covid-19: Wales to go into lockdown and Manchester talks end 'abruptly'

A meeting between ministers and local leaders about tightening Greater Manchester's Covid restrictions has ended without agreement, a government spokesman has said. Local leaders want better financial support before agreeing to a move to the top tier of rules, which would force some businesses to close. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is "working hard" to reach a deal. He also said further talks this week are planned with the leaders of South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, the North East and Teesside to discuss stepping up action. Look up the regulations in your area.