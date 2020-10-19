Covid-19: Talks to resume over Greater Manchester restrictions
- Published
Talks are set to resume on whether Greater Manchester will enter the highest level of Covid restrictions, after leaders in the region said better financial support was needed.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said he had a "constructive call" with the PM's team on Sunday.
Treasury sources have indicated that extra support could be made available.
It comes as the Welsh Government is due to announce whether it will introduce a two-week national lockdown.
The cabinet will meet this morning to make a final decision over a so-called circuit-breaker, after considering advice from experts with First Minister Mark Drakeford expected to make an announcement shortly after midday.
A further 16,982 people tested positive for the virus in the UK as of Sunday, the Department of Health figures showed, with a further 67 deaths occurring within 28 days of a positive test.
The dispute over which tier of restrictions Greater Manchester should be in intensified on Friday after Boris Johnson said that he might "need to intervene" if local leaders did not accept a move to tier three curbs.
But Mr Burnham wants the government to re-introduce the 80% furlough scheme used previously in the pandemic to support the low paid affected by tier three closures.
He said businesses that will be closed under tier three - pubs, bookies and gyms - "are places where people are on low wages".
BBC deputy political editor Vicki Young said Treasury sources insisted there would not be a more generous offer on wages but pointed to other financial support packages agreed with Liverpool and Lancashire.
On Sunday, Liverpool City Region's metro mayor Steve Rotherham said his area would receive an additional £44m and a similar package worth £42m was given to local leaders in Lancashire last week.
In a letter to the PM and other party leaders released before he had spoken to Mr Johnson's chief strategic adviser Sir Edward Lister on Sunday, Mr Burnham said Parliament should hold an urgent debate to end the deadlock.
He said the prospect of tier three restrictions on hospitality and other areas "is not just a Greater Manchester issue".
He wrote: "Establishing clear national entitlements of the kind we had during the first lockdown will create a sense of fairness which in turn would help build public support for, and compliance with, any new restrictions."
The Greater Manchester mayor has received support from within Tory ranks, including from Sir Graham Brady, the influential chairman of Conservative backbenchers' group the 1922 committee.
Sir Graham, MP for Altrincham and Sale West in Greater Manchester, said the region's Labour and Tory MPs were "pretty united" in resisting tier three restrictions, adding that positive tests were "flattening".
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
Tory MPs representing areas on the lowest tier of England's Covid alert system had called on Mr Burnham to accept a move to the highest tier, rather than allow restrictions through circuit-breaker across England.
Meanwhile, the NHS in Manchester said it was monitoring the situation "very very closely" after the Guardian reported that it was running out of beds and that 82% of critical care beds were taken on Friday.
But a spokesperson added: "It's not unusual for 80-85% of ICU beds to be in use at this time of year and our hospitals work together if there are particular pressures in any one area, to ensure the best care for patients who need the high level of support ICU provides, both for Covid and for other reasons."
- WHAT PLANET ARE WE ON: Sir David Attenborough talks about the impact of the pandemic on tackling climate change
- IN NEED OF SOME ESCAPISM?: From the world of Doctor Foster comes Life, a brand new drama on BBC iPlayer